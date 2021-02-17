For the Hercules project, time is running out. This plan is still supposed to offer EDF the means to develop its production capacities, in particular nuclear power, in exchange for making dams a subsidiary and partial privatization of profitable electricity distribution activities (Enedis) and energies. renewable. However, discussions to implement it drag on between the management of the energy group, the State and the European Commission. Which is really bad for the government. Because placing this project in orbit would require the executive to pass a law on the subject and for EDF to carry out consultations with employee representative bodies while completing operations to open up capital.

Achieve this schedule ahead of the presidential election, so that this subject does not become one of the hot potatoes of the next national elections, ignoring the fierce opposition of the unions, 84 deputies from all sides (except LaREM) and organizations of local elected representatives, would amount to achieving a tour de force.

European constraints

In this frenzied tempo, the positions taken by the protagonists of this obscure ping-pong game are closely scrutinized. The recent exchanges that the management of EDF had with the representatives of the energy federations of CGT, CFDT, CFE-CGC and FO, indicate that Hercules is skating. “The risk of not reaching an agreement with the Commission is strong”, explained Jean-Bernard Lévy. Node of the problem: “There are European rules, like directives, so many constraints. Negotiations take place in compliance with community rules. “ Faced with a government cornered by the calendar, the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, can play the tempo to obtain counterparts from Paris and drive out possible cross-public aid between the various activities of EDF.

However, Jean-Bernard Lévy seems to be guarding against any future arrangement between Paris and Brussels, by returning the responsibility to the executive. “The idea of ​​opening up Enedis’ capital and regionalizing (the company) is not my project”, he told union representatives. According to him, installing the current distribution company in a “green” EDF would be a lesser evil, since the law of 1946 nationalizing electricity and gas and creating the public energy service lays it down. would protect against an opening of capital. The precedents of France Telecom, GDF or SNCF however plead the opposite. As for the dams, they would certainly be placed in an entity separate from EDF, but protected by a status of public authority.

Whatever the difficulties in the negotiations, Jean-Bernard Lévy denies any plan B: “I’m not going to give up. The status quo is not the solution. “ In debt to the tune of 40 billion euros, EDF must indeed find the means to extend the life of existing reactors (50 billion by 2025) and to build at least six new EPRs. The Hercule project aims to obtain from Brussels a floor price for the sale of its electricity to private distribution companies, covering all these costs. For the boss of EDF, this tariff is acquired and should follow inflation. But it will be paid dearly, liberalization of the energy market and free and undistorted competition oblige.