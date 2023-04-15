DThe arbitration commission in the collective bargaining dispute for the public service of the federal and local governments has presented an arbitration award. She proposed a minimum amount of 200 euros and a subsequent increase of 5.5 percent as well as inflation compensation totaling 3,000 euros, as the collective bargaining parties announced on Saturday.

However, this recommendation does not end the collective bargaining dispute. It is only the basis for the continuation of collective bargaining, which is scheduled to resume on April 22 in Potsdam. If no agreement can be reached there, the unions Verdi and the German Association of Civil Servants could initiate a vote on indefinite strikes.

