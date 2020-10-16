In the collective bargaining of the public service, the employers propose 3.5 percent more wages. The unions are demanding more.

BERLIN dpa | The employers in the public service of the federal government and municipalities have in the Collective bargaining for the approximately 2.5 million employees a total of 3.5 percent more wages and salaries are offered in three annual stages.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior and municipal employers’ associations announced on Friday. The unions are demanding a wage and salary increase of 4.8 percent, but at least 150 euros more per month for educators, bus drivers, garbage collectors, town hall employees and numerous other employees. According to the ideas of Verdi and the Association of Officials, the contract period should be 12 months.

According to the information, the offer from the employer side provides for a term of 36 months. “A fee increase is being offered in three steps, namely on March 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022 by 1.0 percent each, and by another 1.5 percent on March 1, 2023. The first step is linked to a minimum amount of 30 euros ”, it says in a message.

The third round of negotiations between the employers of the federal government and municipalities as well as the employee representatives from Verdi, dbb Beamtenbund and Tarifunion is scheduled for Thursday and Friday of next week, October 22nd and 23rd.