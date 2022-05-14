Dissatisfied with the lack of negotiation with the government and with the proposal of a 5% salary readjustment, at least four careers in the federal public service will stop work next Tuesday, 17th. foreign trade, specialists in public policies and management, in addition to a career in planning and budgeting, will cross their arms.

The National Treasury’s career scheduled an assembly for the same day to deliberate on the possibility of a strike. If the movement is approved, it will be another category with arms crossed indefinitely to pressure the government.

On strike since May 3 for the second time in the year, Central Bank (BC) servers are demanding a salary increase of 28%. The BC even sent the Ministry of Economy a request for a 22% increase for its technicians and analysts, 69.6% for directors and 78.53% for the president of the municipality. Under pressure, the BC withdrew the request the same day.

According to the BC, the reason for the retreat was “inconsistencies” in the text. The report found that the proposal caused discomfort in the Ministry of Economy and was considered a “shame” by members of the economic team.

According to the president of the Association of Foreign Trade Analysts (AACE), Guilherme Rosa, the category has been in standard operation since May 2 and the mobilization has affected several activities.

In addition to next Tuesday’s stoppage, the category will cross its arms on May 24 and will hold a new assembly on May 27 to define the next steps of the movement.

“There was a delay in disclosing trade balance data and issuing import licenses, with a delay of 15 days. Licenses were issued within one day. This ends up damming up daily imports of $100 million,” he said.

Rosa also stated that the category will start an effort to deliver commissioned positions by mid-June.

“We expect some negotiation with the government. Our main complaint is that there is no negotiation. We are concerned about the attractiveness of the public service. The government allows an accelerated inflationary process to guarantee a budget surplus. But public servants foot the bill,” she said.