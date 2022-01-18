Public servants from more than 50 categories have held, since the morning of this Tuesday (18), a strike due to salary increases.

Led by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), the Forum of National Entities of Federal Public Servants (Fonasefe) and the trade union centrals, workers also held an act in front of the Central Bank building in the morning, with about 250 present, and, in the afternoon, they go to the Ministry of Economy.

+PIS/PASEP, Auxílio Brasil, Emergency and Gas: see payment schedules

There is still no balance on the share of servers that joined the strike, but the expectation of the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Sinal) is that more than 50% of the body’s servers should join the strike.

And the whole fight began when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) guaranteed a raise only for public security professionals, a category in which he should have broad support for his reelection. The other categories were unhappy with this decision and claim an increase of 19.99%, which corresponds to the inflationary loss between 2019 and 2021.

The act takes place on the eve of the approval of the 2022 budget, which set aside R$1.7 billion for increases for federal police, federal highway police officers and prison guards. The government claims that it has not yet hit the nail on the head on the subject. Bolsonaro has until next Friday (22) to approve or not the text.

According to the Forums, employees of the Central Bank, the Federal Revenue Service, Itamaraty and regulatory agencies participate in the acts. The categories also demand a meeting with the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes.

Fonacate president Rudinei Marques declared that, in addition to the salary tariff, civil servants will denounce interference by the Bolsonaro government in bodies such as Ibama, ICMBio, Inpe and the Federal Police in what he called “unprecedented government interference in the history of the country”. parents”

“We are taking to the streets to say that we will not accept this undignified treatment that the Bolsonaro government has given to the public service,” he said. He also recalled a speech by Minister Paulo Guedes, in 2020, that the suspension of the increase in servers was a “grenade” that the government would have placed “in the enemy’s pocket”.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

