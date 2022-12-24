The United States Congress yesterday, for the second consecutive year, endorsed a clause that establishes that none of the anti-crime aid funds that it will deliver to Mexico during 2023 be used to finance military projects involved in public security work.

inserted in the massive Expenditure Law for Fiscal Year 2023approved yesterday by the Lower House, and which has already been endorsed by the Senate, the clause against militarization would limit granting US funds for projects of the Mexican National Guard, made up mainly of the military.

“The Committee directs that none of the funds appropriated by this act and made available for assistance to Mexico are used to support military participation in law enforcement in Mexico” says the text.

“Further, the Committee directs that the funds appropriated by this act and made available to support compliance with the law in Mexico should include support for effective internal and external control mechanisms,” he adds.

On the amount of bilateral aid that will be delivered to Mexico for Fiscal Year 2023, the text of the new Expenditure Law does not establish an exact figure but states that it will be an amount comparable to that of past years; During Fiscal Year 2022, the US provided $158 million in aid to Mexico.

Since fiscal year 2008, with the start of the so-called Merida Initiative, the US government It has granted a cumulative total of 3.5 billion dollars for various anti-crime projects that include police training, support for civil society, and the purchase of equipment and technology.

in the new Expenditure Law, The Capitol also demanded that Biden deliver a report on the so-called Bicentennial Understanding, the bilateral anti-crime agreement negotiated by the Government of López Obrador and that replaced the Merida Initiative in 2021.