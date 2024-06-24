Text also considers national criteria for promotion and benefits firefighters, police officers and other categories

A CSP (Public Security Committee) of the Senate approved on Tuesday (June 18, 2024) the creation of the National Pact for the Strengthening and Valorization of Public Security Professionals, with a proposal for a salary adjustment and national criteria for promotion of the class.

Now, the text moves on to CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Senate, where it will receive terminative decision.

The pact is established in PL 2,573 of 2021which includes, among the beneficiaries, military firefighters, municipal guards and police officers.

The project, authored by Senator Val landmarks (Podemos-ES), received support, with amendments, from its rapporteur, senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO). According to Marcos do Val, the pact aims to improve remuneration, working conditions, health care and training for the category.

“Low salaries, constant exposure to danger, inadequate equipment, tiring shifts or shifts… All of this leads to absence from work, low self-esteem, corruption, involvement in ‘odd jobs’, emotional problems”said Marcos do Val in justifying the project.

In total, there are 26 actions to be implemented in future laws. The project requires actions to restructure salaries and rewards for good service, such as layoffs, praise and medals. Professionals in the process of retiring will have the right to “monitoring”.

THE PACT

The National Pact for the Strengthening and Valorization of Public Security Professionals also aims to establish criteria for holding public competitions to restore staff.

To improve working conditions, the proposal promotes the purchase of high-quality weapons, masks, ammunition, vests, uniforms and vehicles.

The objectives established in the pact also seek to improve the training of the public security body. To this end, training, undergraduate and postgraduate courses are offered at police academies, training schools and public universities.

The text also addresses annual training for the application of human rights and instruments with less offensive potential in approaches. It also promotes the fight against racism, gender discrimination, bullying and harassment, as well as the protection of pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Medical, dental, physiotherapeutic and psychological care, including for dependents, is among the actions listed in the text. For workers, an annual medical and psychological assessment is defined and health lecture cycles are held. Promoting well-being, personal development and quality of life is also a focus of public policy.

Beneficiaries

With the rapporteur’s amendment, the project covers:

federal police officers from the Federal Police, criminal police and Federal Highway Police;

state police officers from the civil police, state criminal police and military police;

military firefighters;

municipal guards;

experts, forensic doctors, forensic dentists and papilloscopists from the official criminalistics, legal medicine and identification institutes.

The rapporteur changed the project so that the pact’s measures are aligned with the National Public Security and Social Defense Policy (law 13,675, of 2018) and the National Public Security with Citizenship Program (law 11,530, of 2007).

With information from Senate Agency.