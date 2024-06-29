Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 7:21

Public security and crimes committed in the city are identified as the most serious problem in São Paulo by 29% of voters, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released on Thursday, 27th. Mentions of the topic exceed issues that are commonly debated in elections municipal areas, such as health (17%), education (5%) and public transport (5%).

O Estadão published the Crime Radar, an interactive tool that shows police incidents recorded at each address in the capital of São Paulo. It is possible to see the incidence of thefts, robberies, robberies and kidnappings that occurred in May, the last month with data made available by the Public Security Department.

There were 12,260 crimes committed in May, with cell phone theft being the most common, with 4,361 occurrences. Pinheiros, a police district in the west zone, recorded the highest number of crimes in the month, with 440 in total. At the other end of the ranking is the district of Socorro, in the south zone, with 41 occurrences.

Overall, São Paulo recorded a drop in the number of homicides, robberies, robberies and rapes, and an increase in robberies – robbery followed by death – in the 1st quarter of 2024.

Public safety is the responsibility of the State government, which commands the Civil and Military Police, but the City of São Paulo also acts through the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) and indirectly by developing education, social assistance and health policies that have the potential to reduce the level of violence.

In addition to the data from Quaest, the pre-candidate lists indicate the centrality that the issue will have in the municipal election in October: the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), chose the reserve colonel and former commander of the Rondas Ostensivas Tobias Aguiar (Rota), Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL), as his vice after being nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Pre-candidate Marina Helena (Novo) also announced a reserve colonel, Reynaldo Priell Neto, as her running mate. The former military police officer was chief of staff and deputy secretary in the municipal Public Security department.

The candidates’ speeches and proposals for dealing with the problem vary. José Luiz Datena (PSDB), a journalist who has hosted a police program on Band for two decades, focused on the infiltration of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) in public power. Recently, Operation End of the Line revealed that two bus companies are linked to and are allegedly laundering criminal money for the faction.

“I want to be mayor to remove organized crime from city hall and public services. PCC will no longer rule the buses in São Paulo”, said Datena on Thursday, in the first public statement after announcing his pre-candidacy.

Nunes also raised his voice on Wednesday, the 26th, when commenting on a court ruling that prevents the GCM from using bombs, rubber bullets and acting as police in operations in Cracolândia, one of the symbols of drug trafficking and use in the capital of São Paulo. “The GCM will not treat anyone who is attacking someone with roses,” declared the mayor, adding that there are drug dealers who operate in the area and exert influence over users. “If they come after us, they will get it on the head,” he concluded.

Enrico Misasi (MDB), Secretary of Institutional Relations of the current administration, says that one of the guiding principles of the mayor’s vision is integration with the state government, led by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who supports Nunes’ reelection.

“With 20 thousand cameras spread across the city, the Smart Sampa system will now also integrate Civil Defense, GCM, PM and Civil Police. They will all be in the same center, intelligently monitoring incidents in real time. This is the most important action ever put into practice by the City of São Paulo in collaboration with the work of the Police”, he said.

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) advocates increasing the GCM’s workforce by 5,000 agents over the next four years and strengthening proximity policing, especially around schools. He, however, states that repression and overt policing alone are not enough and argues that City Hall must increase intelligence actions, such as administrative inspection of commercial establishments to prevent criminal money from circulating.

Boulos also wants to implement social policies to reduce inequality and what he calls “caretaker shock.”

“Starting with the most degraded areas, and promoting the occupation of public space by people. Crime settles more quickly and easily in places where there is a great lack of public policies. Unfortunately, this is the case in São Paulo today”, says the PSOL pre-candidate.

Businessman Pablo Marçal (PRTB) says that his proposal is to increase the number of municipal guards, combined with the use of technology. To achieve this, he wants to triple the investment in security, increase the number of cars in the institution’s fleet, in addition to using thermal drones and speakers.

“I want to translate the US police, this community police, which in Orlando is called a sheriff,” he said when asked about the topic in a debate held by the Pro-Centro Association on Thursday, the 27th. “We need to have a police force with cars that are truly armored cars. There is no need to have two guards together. Put just one, transform the vehicle into an office, where he has the legality to act administratively and efficiently,” he added.

Tabata Amaral (PSB) states that the City Hall’s role needs to be one of “articulation and management” and that the GMC will be more present on the streets to carry out preventive patrols, as well as promising an “effective” program of cameras and public lighting.

“In addition, every Subprefecture will have an Intelligence and Monitoring Center, with the participation of the GCM, the PM and the Civil Police to think about joint strategies to reduce crime. Walking peacefully on the street is a right that I will give back to São Paulo residents when I am mayor,” he said.

Marina Helena (Novo) also proposes increasing spending on security, from 1% to 3% of the City Hall budget. The Novo pre-candidate states that this will make it possible to double the number of personnel and bring municipal guards closer to the population. Currently, according to her, 30% of GCM agents are allocated to administrative functions.

She also wants to buy cameras with artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behavior and enable residents, shopkeepers and owners to allocate part of the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU) to improvements in their own neighborhood.

“União da Santa Ifigênia, for example, could hire an administrator similar to that of a shopping mall to guarantee safety, cleanliness and quality of the sidewalks. This is what happens in Times Square, in New York, and thousands of American cities”, says Helena.

Check out the pre-candidates’ responses in full:

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) – “City Hall needs to resume its role in the security debate. The command of the police is a responsibility of the Union and the states, but we know that municipalities have a duty and responsibility with this issue, since crime occurs in the territory. In addition to strengthening the GCM, expanding its operational capacity and doubling the GCM’s staff, one of the focuses will be on proximity policing, especially around schools. But it is necessary to understand that security is not just about repression and overt policing. Therefore, along with actions that will ensure GCM’s greater capacity to act, we will also act in other very important dimensions in this area and which are the responsibility of the City Hall: acting on intelligence, through administrative inspection of commercial establishments to prevent the criminal money circulates in the city; implement social policies that truly reduce inequalities; carry out a janitorial shock, starting with the most degraded areas, and promote the occupation of public space by people. Crime settles more quickly and easily in places where there is a great lack of public policies. Unfortunately, this is the case in São Paulo today.”

Management Ricardo Nunes, through secretary Enrico Misasi (MDB)

“Citizens want the City of São Paulo and the State Government to work together to combat crime. Mayor Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) administration has already increased the number of municipal guards on the streets, valued the force, and trained and prepared our GCMs to go beyond preventing urban crimes. Our GCM currently supports and works alongside the state police forces (Military and Civil). With 20,000 cameras spread throughout the city, the Smart Sampa system will now also integrate Civil Defense, GCM, PM and Civil Police. They will all be in the same central location, intelligently monitoring incidents in real time. This is the most important action ever implemented by the City of São Paulo in collaboration with the work of the Police. Mayor Ricardo Nunes and Governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) will continue working together so that people can walk safely through the city streets – from the center to the outskirts, in all regions of the capital.”

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – “Under my management, City Hall will not escape its responsibility in the area of ​​security. GCM will be more present on the streets, taking on a preventive patrolling role. The municipal authorities will have an effective camera and public lighting program. Furthermore, every Subprefecture will have an Intelligence and Monitoring Center, with the participation of the GCM, the PM and the Civil Police to think about joint strategies to reduce crime. Walking peacefully on the street is a right that I will give back to São Paulo residents when I am mayor.”

Marina Helena (New) – “We defend increasing current security spending from a measly 1% to 3% of the City Hall budget. This budget increase will mainly serve to double the GCM staff, which in addition to growing, will be closer to the population. Today, 30% of the GCM staff are in administrative roles and most of those who are on the streets are away from people, guarding emptied museums. We want guards around bus terminals and subway stations, in daycare centers during the entry and exit of children.

We advocate integrating municipal cameras with the PM Copom, since today the municipal and state systems barely communicate with each other. We also propose bringing in AI cameras that detect suspicious behavior and report this behavior to the guards so that they can investigate.

Finally, we support the BID (Business Improvement District) model for security. In BIDs, which have been very successful in Canada, England and the United States, residents, shopkeepers and property owners can spend part of their property tax on improvements in their own neighborhood. The Santa Ifigênia Union, for example, could hire an administrator similar to that of a shopping mall to ensure the safety, cleanliness and quality of the sidewalks. This is what happens in Times Square, in New York, and in thousands of American cities.”