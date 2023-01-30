Annual result was the highest since 2011, when the positive balance was R$ 128.7 billion, according to the Central Bank

The consolidated public sector – made up of the federal government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies – registered a surplus of BRL 126 billion in 2022. The result surpasses that obtained in the previous year, when it was BRL 64.7 billion. This is also the best balance since 2011 (R$ 128.7 billion).

The data were released on Monday (30.jan.2023) by the BC (Central bank). Here’s the full of the report (310 KB).

The primary result is formed by subtracting income from expenses, not counting debt interest expenses. Here is the year-by-year trajectory below:

In 2022, the primary result represents 1.28% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). According to BC, the positive balance of the federal government was R$ 54.9 billion, while regional governments (states and municipalities) had a surplus of R$ 64.9 billion.

State-owned companies, in turn, recorded a positive result of R$ 6.1 billion.

INTEREST ON DEBT

When considering the payment of interest on debts, the consolidated public sector had a deficit of BRL 460.4 billion in 2022. The amount represents 4.68% of GDP. In the previous year, it was R$383.7 billion (4.31% of GDP).