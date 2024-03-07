Positive performance was driven by the central government, which had a surplus of R$81.3 billion in its accounts

The consolidated public sector – made up of the Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies – recorded a primary surplus of R$102.1 billion in January. This was the largest positive monthly balance in nominal values ​​in public accounts in the historical series, which began in 2001.

O B.C. (Central Bank) released the data this Thursday (7th March 2024). Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 355 kB).

The primary result is formed by the balance of revenues against expenses, excluding payment of interest on debt.

The primary surplus rose 3.2% compared to January 2023, when it had been R$99 billion.

The positive performance was driven by the central government, which had a surplus of R$81.3 billion in its accounts. Regional governments (States and municipalities) had a positive balance of R$22.5 billion. State-owned companies had a deficit of R$1.7 billion.

In 12 months, the consolidated public sector recorded a primary deficit of R$246 billion, which is equivalent to 2.25% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It is 0.04 percentage points less than that recorded in December 2023.

INTEREST ON DEBT

When considering debt interest payments, the consolidated public sector recorded a nominal surplus of R$22.2 billion in January. It paid R$79.9 billion in debt in the month, an amount that is R$27.6 billion more than in January 2023.

For this reason, despite the public sector's primary balance being a record, the primary surplus was the lowest for the month since 2021.

In 12 months, the nominal deficit totaled R$991.9 billion, which represents 9.06% of GDP. The deficit in the accounts had been R$967.4 billion in December 2023.

GROSS DEBT

DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) rose to 75% of GDP in January. It increased 0.7 percentage points compared to December. In values, it corresponds to R$8.2 trillion.