06/28/2024 – 9:16

The consolidated public sector had a nominal deficit of R$138.256 billion in May, the Central Bank reported this Friday, the 28th. In April, the nominal result had been a deficit of R$69.638 billion. In May 2023, the balance was negative at R$65.971 billion.

In the year to May, the result is a deficit of R$362.501 billion, or 7.83% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 12 months, the nominal deficit in the country’s consolidated accounts reached R$1.062 trillion, corresponding to 9.57% of the GDP. At the end of last year, the balance was a deficit of R$967.417 billion, or 8.91% of the GDP.

The nominal result represents the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures, including interest payments on public debt. In the fifth month of 2024, the central government had a nominal deficit of R$127.314 billion. Regional governments had a negative balance of R$8.487 billion, while state-owned companies recorded a nominal deficit of R$2.455 billion.