09/29/2023

The consolidated public sector recorded a nominal deficit of R$106.561 billion in August, the Central Bank reported this Friday, 29th. In July, the nominal result had been a deficit of R$81.914 billion and, in August 2022, the balance was negative by R$65.907 billion.

In the 12 months up to August, the country’s consolidated accounts had a nominal deficit of R$762.451 billion, 7.30% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For the year, the deficit result is R$546.167 billion.

The nominal result represents the difference between public sector revenues and expenses, after paying interest on public debt.

In the eighth month of 2023, the central government recorded a nominal deficit of R$101.031 billion.

Regional governments had a negative balance of R$5.844 billion, while state-owned companies recorded a nominal surplus of R$313 million.