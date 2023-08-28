Strikes in Brazil fell by 18% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to Dieese data

The civil service was responsible for 323 strikes in the 1st half of 2023. According to data from the Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the private sector accounted for 209 stoppages up to June.

In public-private companies, 10 strike movements were recorded. The state-owned companies had 16 strikes in the first half of the year. Here’s the full (972 MB).

Strikes fall with readjustment

Strikes in Brazil fell by 18% in the 1st half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. There were 558 strikes recorded in the public and private spheres from January to June of this year. In the same period of the previous year, there were 679 strikes.

In April of this year, functionalism had a salary adjustment approved by Congress and sanctioned by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The increase was 9% for the category.

On the state scene, governors also signed readjustments promised during the 2022 election campaign or before. They were passed on earlier this year.

Despite the drop, the number of strikes for the first 6 months of the year remains higher than at the beginning of the pandemic. Read the data for the period since 2014:

The demand for raises continues to be the main reason for calling strikes in Brazil. The clipping made by Dieese identified that the request for salary adjustment was cited in 232 strikes, considering public, private and state spheres.

The definition of a wage floor per category is the 2nd main reason cited by union movements – they were mentioned in 183 cases.

WEAK UNIONS

Strikes are below the level before the labor reform, in 2017. That year, there were 1,574 strikes – adding up the 2 semesters.

One of the effects of the reform was that workers’ representatives lost resources in recent years. According to survey of Power360the collection of entities with union contributions dropped 99% from 2017 to 2022.