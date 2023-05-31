Brazil Agencyi

A primary surplus of R$20.3 billion was recorded by the consolidated public sector in April this year. The result is 47.8% lower than that calculated in April last year. The data are from the Fiscal Statistics released this Wednesday (31) by the Central Bank of Brazil.

The consolidated public sector is made up of central and local governments, in addition to non-financial state-owned companies (federal, state and municipal), with the exception of Petrobras.

In April of this year, the central government had a surplus of R$16.9 billion and the regional governments had a positive result of R$4 billion. On the other hand, state-owned companies had a deficit of R$ 602 million in the period.

The surplus accumulated by the consolidated public sector in the 12 months ended in April reached R$ 56.2 billion, or 0.55% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.

nominal interest

The amount of nominal public sector interest – appropriated on an accrual basis – added up to R$45.8 billion in the month, 42.7% less than the R$79.9 billion of April last year.

The reduction was influenced by the result of the operations of swap exchange rate, which had gains of BRL 14.2 billion in April 2023 and losses of BRL 15.4 billion in April 2022.

In the accumulated 12 months, nominal interest reached BRL 659.5 billion (6.47% of GDP) in April 2023. In the accumulated 12 months in April last year, the value was BRL 489.4 billion (5.35% of GDP).

The nominal result of the public sector, which considers the primary result and appropriated nominal interest, was in deficit by R$ 25.4 billion in April. The nominal deficit accumulated in 12 months reached R$ 603.3 billion (5.92% of GDP).

Debt

The net public sector debt (DLSP) remained stable in relation to March, at R$5.8 trillion or 57.2% of GDP. The result was impacted by interest rates and exchange rate appreciation on the one hand and by the primary surplus and nominal GDP growth on the other.

The gross debt of the general government (DBGG), which includes federal, state and municipal governments, in addition to social security, reached 73.2% of GDP, that is, R$ 7.5 trillion. There was an increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month.























