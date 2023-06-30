Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 9:28 am

The consolidated public sector (Central Government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras) recorded a primary deficit of R$50.172 billion in May, after a surplus of R$20.324 billion in April, the Central Bank informed this Friday. fair, 30.

The May data was the worst performance of the country’s consolidated accounts for the month since 2020 (-R$ 131.438 billion), according to the historical series started in December 2001. In May 2022, there was a primary deficit of R$ 32.992 billion. The primary result reflects the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures before interest payments on the public debt.

The consolidated primary deficit in May was more negative than the median deficit of BRL 45.600 billion determined by the survey by Projeções Broadcast. The range of estimates by financial market analysts for the primary deficit ranged from R$58.500 billion to R$19.800 billion.

In the month, the fiscal result was composed of a deficit of R$ 43.188 billion by the Central Government (National Treasury, Central Bank and INSS). Regional governments (states and municipalities) negatively influenced the result with R$ 6.816 billion in May. While the states registered a deficit of R$5.527 billion, the municipalities had a negative result of R$1.289 billion. State-owned companies registered a deficit of BRL 168 million

Accumulated

The accumulated fiscal surplus for the year occurred in the wake of the positive balance of R$ 4.153 billion by the Central Government (0.10% of GDP). Regional governments (states and municipalities) had a surplus of R$26.218 billion (0.61% of GDP) in the period. While the States registered a positive balance of R$ 21.143 billion, the municipalities had a surplus of R$ 5.075 billion. State-owned companies recorded a negative result of R$1.842 billion in the year through May.

Nominal result

The consolidated public sector recorded a nominal deficit of R$119.226 billion in May. In April, the nominal result had been a deficit of BRL 25.428 billion and, in May 2022, the balance was negative by BRL 65.971 billion. In the 12 months up to May, the country’s consolidated accounts had a nominal deficit of R$656.549 billion – 6.39% of GDP.

The nominal result represents the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures, after payment of interest on the public debt. In the fifth month of 2023, the central government recorded a nominal deficit of BRL 102.929 billion. Regional governments had a negative balance of BRL 15.592 billion, while state companies registered a nominal deficit of BRL 705 million.

Public sector accounts accumulated a primary surplus of BRL 28.529 billion in the year through May, equivalent to 0.66% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Central Bank.























