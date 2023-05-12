The teachers and employees of the administrative area of ​​the state education network in Rio decided, in an assembly held this afternoon (11), to go on strike for an indefinite period starting next Wednesday, (17). The category also approved the holding of an assembly on Thursday (18), at 2 pm, in Largo do Machado, in the south zone of Rio. Afterwards, there will be a march towards the Guanabara Palace, seat of the state government.

More than a thousand education professionals attended the meeting. The category demands from Governor Cláudio Castro the implementation of the national teaching floor for teachers and the floor for administrative employees, based on the national minimum wage.

In a meeting with the state secretary of Education, Roberta Pontes, and representatives of the Civil House, this Thursday (10), the government presented to the State Union of Education Professionals (Sepe) its project to incorporate the national teaching floor. However, the government project does not incorporate the floor to all careers. The government, according to Sepe, just wants to readjust salaries that are below the floor. As a result, those earning above the minimum wage will not receive any readjustment – ​​according to the State Department of Education (Seeduc), only 33% of retirees and 42% of active workers would receive the readjustment.

According to the director of Sepe, Demerval Marins, what the government actually presented was a readjustment in the form of a bonus. “The right thing is for the floor to be implemented from the initial salary of the career and be proportionately adequate to the other levels, fulfilling what the current Career Plan for the category mandates, exactly what the government announced that it will not do”, he criticized.

Magisterium

Sepe denounced that, currently, Rio de Janeiro pays the worst salary in Brazil for educators in the state network. While the national minimum wage is R$ 4,420.55, a state school teacher has a base salary of R$ 1,588 (18 hours a week). Administrative employees (servants, cooks, porters, student inspectors, etc.), for the most part, receive a minimum wage, in the amount of R$ 802. The state of Rio has 1,230 state schools, with 23,000 classes and more than 678,000 students in the 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to economic demands, the category also defends the repeal of the New Secondary School (NEM) and the call for candidates to teach in the 2013 and 2014 competitions and student inspectors for the 2013 competition, in addition to the opening of new competitions to supply the lack of professionals in schools and for the functions of social workers and psychologists, as a response to the increase in violence within the school space.

Response

In a note, the Department of Education reported that the government respects the decision to strike by education professionals. “The Secretary of State for Education emphasizes that the increase granted by the government is the payment of the national floor on the base salary for all teaching positions and levels that do not receive the amount corresponding to the national floor of BRL 4,420.55 for 40-hour teachers . This was an old claim of the category, since the national floor was not paid since 2015”.

The secretariat also informed that “the measure will have a significant impact for almost half of the civil service. Teacher II, for example, who works 22 hours a week will have a readjustment of 116%, going from R$1,125.55 to R$2,431.30 and in the case of Professor Doc II, 40 hours, who currently earns R$2,251.11, will earn R$ $4,420.55, a 96% increase at maturity”.

In this way, the government claims that there is a guarantee that all teachers in the state education network will earn the determined national level. “As for the job and salary plan, there is no budgetary and financial availability at the moment to apply it, remembering that the state of Rio de Janeiro is in a fiscal recovery regime”, he added.