Grades from the Basic Education Assessment System place the group at level 2 of proficiency in mathematics and Portuguese

Public school students finish high school without knowing basic concepts of Portuguese and mathematics, such as establishing relationships between texts and solving problems with percentages and quadratic equations. This is what the Saeb notes (Basic Education Assessment System), which measures student performance in subjects.

Along with other references, the Saeb test scores make up the calculation of the Ideb (Basic Education Development Index), published by Ministry of Education on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024). The index shows that there were no major changes in the quality of education in the country in 2023 and that grades remain below what is desirable.

According to the data, last year, public school students finished the 3rd year of high school with an average grade of 270.22 in Portuguese and 264.68 in mathematics. In both cases, they are classified as level 2 of proficiency, on a scale that goes from 1 to 8 for Portuguese and 1 to 10 for mathematics.

Read the proficiency scale established by Inep (Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research):



disclosure/INEP

According to the Portuguese language reference matrix For the 3rd year of high school, level 2 students are able to:

locate explicit information in a text;

infer the meaning of a word or expression;

infer implicit information in a text;

identify the theme of a text;

distinguish a fact from an opinion concerning that fact;

interpret text with the help of various graphic materials (advertisements, comics, photos, etc.); and

identify the purpose of texts of different genres.

This group, however, is not capable of carrying out basic activities, such as establishing the relationship between texts, recognizing different positions among different opinions on the same fact; and understanding coherence and cohesion in text processing, identifying the thesis and elements that construct the narrative.

Already in mathematics, the reference matrix for the 3rd year of high school states that level 2 students are able to:

identify similar figures by recognizing proportionality relationships;

recognize applications of the metric relations of the right triangle in a problem involving plane or spatial figures;

relate different polyhedrons or round bodies with their plans or views;

identify the relationship between the number of vertices, faces and/or edges of polyhedra expressed in a problem;

solve problems involving trigonometric ratios in a right triangle (sine, cosine, tangent);

identify the location of points on the Cartesian plane;

geometrically interpret the coefficients of the equation of a straight line;

identify the equation of a straight line presented from two given points or from a point and its slope;

relate the determination of the intersection point of two or more lines with the resolution of a system of equations with two unknowns;

recognize among the second-degree equations with two unknowns, those that represent circles;

solve problems involving calculating the perimeter of flat figures;

solve problems involving calculating the area of ​​flat figures;

solve a problem involving the total area and/or volume of a solid (prism, pyramid, cylinder, cone, sphere).

On the other hand, simple calculations were left out, such as solving problems involving percentages and quadratic equations, identifying the graph that represents a situation described in a text and calculating probability.

EVOLUTION IN RESULTS

Read the Portuguese and Math grades of 3rd year high school students from 2019 to 2023:

Mathematics:

277.3, in 2019;

269.7, in 2021; and

271.9, in 2023.

Portuguese language: