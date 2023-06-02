Public school administrations are applying experimental tests for their students for the third and last semester of the current academic year, with the aim of training students and administrative cadres, and ensuring the readiness of the electronic system. The experimental tests will start from today until the fifth of June.

And the schools stated in a notification that the experimental tests will be applied in the social studies subject for grades five to twelve only, and the experimental tests are implemented on the Swift Assess platform, and tickets for entering the tests are available on the Swift Assess platform.

The schools set the time period for performing the test by (15 minutes), which is determined by the school administration to ensure the continuity of the school day, pointing out that there is no compensatory period for the experimental tests.

The schools explained that the pilot test is training, and has no connection to the student’s grade, stressing the importance of updating the Swift Assess application on the Android and IOS systems installed on the tablets used to perform the test, in order to ensure entry to the exam.

And the Emirates Foundation for School Education had announced the start date for the third semester exams, the last stations of the academic year 2022-2023, as the exams for grades from the third to the twelfth will start on the seventh of June and continue until the 16th of June, while the results will be announced from June 22 to the 26th. June according to the seminars. The institution indicated that it will hold compensatory exams during the period from 19 to 23 June for students who are absent from the exams with an acceptable excuse, while the institution has set the period between the sixth to 12 July for the re-examinations, and the results will be announced on the 13 and 14 July.