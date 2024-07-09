Public Radio | Yle’s cuts resulted in a preliminary agreement, which still requires the approval of parliamentary groups

Public radio|There is a dispute over Yle’s VAT increase. It would potentially cut Yle’s funding by ten million euros.

Yleisradio a preliminary agreement is emerging between parliamentary groups about the future.

The working group’s presentation will be taken to the parliamentary groups next. The condition of the agreement is that all parties accept the presented compromise.

The working group’s proposal may therefore still fail.

Mightily The working group that considered the future met on Tuesday morning after a long break to discuss the chairman Matias Marttinen (kok)’s compromise proposal presented on Monday.

Chairman Marttinen said on Tuesday that he expects answers on Wednesday.

He did not reveal the details of the proposal.

According to HS’s information, the new compromise differed from Marttinen’s earlier proposal, at least to the extent that, at the request of basic Finns, Yle’s VAT increase would come into effect in early 2026, i.e. half a year earlier than in the previous compromise.

According to the compromise, Yle’s cut will get tougher every year and, according to a rough estimate, would be around 65 million euros in 2027. It is not certain whether the compromise has been extended until 2028.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, calculates that around 200 million euros will be cut from Yle. However, the figure includes all surgeries for each year.

The presentation passage is uncertain, because the other parties have been annoyed by the basic Finns’ habit of stalling those consulted and preventing a compromise already accepted by others.

Some of the groups may deal with the working group’s presentation as early as Tuesday.

In particular, the Left Alliance and Sdp are very critical of the fact that the teasing of basic Finns is rewarded with additional cuts.

HS was already told last week that if the decision is not made this week, it will be moved to autumn. No party wants this.

According to HS information, according to the compromise proposal, the value added tax paid by Yle will increase from ten to 14 percent. The left-wing parties have also tentatively agreed to this, but only from June 2026.

The Ministry of Finance sent by mistake last week bulletin, according to which the value added tax rate on financing received by Yleisradio oy from the state television and radio fund would be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent. That would mean a 19.4 million euro cut to Yle’s 2025 budget.

The Ministry of Finance’s press release did not mention that the Yle issue has not yet been decided and the VAT increase is not planned to start in 2025.

It is difficult to assess the final effect of the VAT increase due to, among other things, various deductions.

A compromise proposal according to the report, the biggest cut would be the freezing of Yle’s index increases for three years, i.e. for the rest of the government’s term.

According to HS data, the impact of the index cut is estimated to be 40–45 million euros cumulatively in three years in 2027. On top of this, there would be a cut of around 20 million euros from 2026 due to the increase in value added tax.

Last year, Yle’s funding was 523 million euros after taxes. According to the older proposal, the cut would be around 55 and the newer one around 65 million in 2027.

Working group chairman Marttinen has already presented a compromise proposal a few weeks ago, which, according to HS sources, has initially been suitable for people other than basic Finns. Basic Finns wants to cut Yle more than others.

The working group deciding on the cut of Yle’s funding has not met for many weeks. It is said of the parties that the prolongation is primarily due to basic Finns. Liike Nyt has also wanted a larger cut than previously proposed.

A compromise has been sought above all in the negotiations between the coalition and basic Finns.

Yle’s working group was supposed to come up with a solution already in May, but the deadline was extended to the end of June.

HS said last week that the working group had time to reach a preliminary consensus that Yle would be obliged to increase purchases from private content producers before the funding deadlock.

When implemented, this means that a larger share of Yle’s decreasing money than before will be used to finance productions in the private av industry.

Yle’s role in Finnish AV production, such as films and The song of my life in the production of TV programs like Last year, Yle purchased nearly 70 million euros worth of production from domestic producers.

Yle’s operations are financed with tax revenues. The amount of money for each year is confirmed annually in accordance with changes in the general cost level.