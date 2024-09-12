Public Radio | This is how Journalistiliitto and Medialiitto commented on the Yle cuts

Public radio|The president of the Journalists’ Association estimates that the cuts cannot be implemented without affecting Yle’s content. Medialiitto considers the achieved presentation to be a thin compromise.

12.9. 18:56 | Updated 12.9. 20:20

Union of Journalists criticized the cuts to Yleisradio as too big. According to the association, the cuts weaken Finnish information transmission and lead to the loss of expertise in the media sector.

Chairman of the Yle parliamentary working group Matias Marttinen (cook) said on Thursday at the press conference, that Yle will be allocated savings of around 66 million euros at the level of 2027.

President of the Association of Journalists Hanne Aho assesses in the announcement that the cuts cannot be implemented without affecting Yle’s contents.

“That’s why the cuts are a loss for both Finnish culture and Finns’ right to information,” says Aho in the press release.

Mightily according to the Journalists’ Association, the cuts lead to the loss of jobs in the media sector.

The Union of Journalists warns that the future of domestic media is also a matter of security of supply. According to Aho, Finland needs a more consistent and long-term media policy.

For example, Aho hopes that parliamentary agreement should be recorded as a principle in the Yle Act.

Media industry Medialiitto, which represents the companies, considers the proposal reached now on the Yle cuts to be a thin compromise compared to the parties’ preliminary positions.

According to the Medialiitto, more important than Yle’s funding is a more precise definition of Yle’s mission and making its supervision independent.

“The public broadcasting company must focus on the core task of public service, without taking away living space from private media with tax funds. Tax funding must be directed to socially relevant broadcasting activities, and especially to those that cannot be born in the media market without public support”, CEO of Medialiito Jukka Holmberg says in the announcement.

Media Union emphasizes that Yle must give up text-based online articles that do not have the connection to moving image or sound publications required by EU regulation and the Broadcasting Act. Earlier this week, Medialiitto filed a state aid complaint with the European Commission about Yle’s online content published as text.

According to Medialiitto, monitoring of public broadcasting should be transferred to, for example, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom or the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority. Yleisradio’s supervisory board is currently responsible for supervision.

Correction 12.9. 8:17 p.m.: Medialiitto wants Yle to give up text articles in text format that do not have the connection to moving image or sound publications required by EU regulation and the Broadcasting Act. In the story, it was previously erroneously stated that Medialiitto demands Yle to give up text-based online articles completely.