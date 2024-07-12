Public Radio | Report seen by HS: Yle tax to be reduced

Public radio|Yle’s funding is the second largest among the Nordic broadcasting companies in relation to the population.

Yleisradio in the failed report of the working group that considered the future with monthly sales, it is proposed to lower the Yle tax.

“The starting point of the review of the general tax reduction should be that the tax reduction is aimed at low and middle income earners,” reads the report seen by HS.

The maximum amount of Yle tax is 163 euros and for corporations 3,000 euros.

Up until now, more Yle tax has been accumulated annually than Yle has been allocated annual funding, and the situation is predicted to continue in the same way until 2025. In this case, Yle tax has been collected cumulatively 134 million euros more than Yle’s funding has been during the years 2013–2025.

The working group finished its report on Tuesday of this week, after which it was sent to the parliamentary groups for decision. The Left Alliance, the Greens and Liike Nyt announced on Thursday that they do not accept the report.

Chairman of the working group Matias Miettinen (kok) announced that the working group will continue negotiations in August.

Working group according to the rejected proposal, Yle must make its operations more efficient and adapt the company’s administrative and organizational structures as part of the savings goals.

The working group proposed that Yle’s funding would not be subject to an index revision of the TV and Radio Funds Act in the years 2025–2027.

In practice, this means that Yle’s funding in 2027 would be approximately EUR 47 million less than it would be if the index increases were realized.

The working group also proposes that the value added tax paid by Yle from its allocation be moved from the current 10 percent tax rate to 14 percent from the beginning of 2026.

According to the estimate of the Ministry of Finance, the increase in the value added tax rate will be approximately 19 million euros in 2026–2027.

Like HS has previously told, According to the proposal, Yle’s funding in 2027 would be approximately EUR 66 million lower than in a situation where no changes were made. The allocation would decrease by about ten percent.

Yle’s allocation is approximately EUR 594 million in 2024. If the index increases are realized, it is predicted to grow to EUR 658 million in 2028.

Working group according to Yle, purchases of domestic productions from domestic and European independent producers, as well as procurement of production services and other domestic performance and usage fees should be increased by 15–20 percent by 2030.

Purchases have averaged EUR 74.4 million in the years 2021–2023. According to the report, the corresponding amount should be around 85–90 million euros in 2030.

The share of domestic purchases is approximately EUR 68 million in the years 2021–2023.

The report according to Yle’s funding is the second largest among the Nordic broadcasting companies, when the funding is considered in relation to the number of inhabitants

In Norway, the relative funding is the largest, around 110 euros per inhabitant in 2024. Yle’s funding is around 106 euros per inhabitant. In Denmark, the funding is estimated to be around 83 euros and in Sweden around 76 euros per inhabitant.

Work group demanded that Yle open up and share its know-how regarding new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, with commercial media companies.

Yle should take into account the effects of its operations on media pluralism and the competitive conditions of commercial operators in the media market.

Yle’s content production and distribution in Swedish and minority languages ​​must be secured to match the current level.

The working group also considers it “primarily important” that Yle’s national and regional news activities are secured to ensure diverse information transmission. In addition, the working group considers Yle’s role as ensuring the availability of domestic culture to be important.

The report also emphasizes the importance of Yle’s independence and editorial independence. In the opinion of the working group, the selection and dismissal criteria for directors participating in decision-making regarding editorial policies should be added to the law.