Public Radio | Ministry of Finance: Inaccuracy in the information, Yle surgery has not yet progressed to the opinion round

Public radio|The Ministry of Finance incorrectly informed Yle on Thursday.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that the Ministry of Finance submitted the draft of the government’s presentation on tightening the taxation of Yle’s financing to the opinion round.

However, the general mention was about the inaccuracy of the Ministry of Finance, said the ministry’s head of department, director general Terhi Järvikare for HS on Thursday night.

According to the release, the ministry submitted the government’s proposal to the opinion round, according to which the value added tax rate on Yleisradio oy’s funding from the state television and radio fund would be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent, which would mean a 19.4 million euro cut to Yle’s 2025 budget.

However, it was mentioned in the draft of the presentation that the work of the parliamentary Yle working group has not been taken into account in the presentation. The announcement of the Ministry of Finance did not mention that the Yle matter has not yet been decided.

The Ministry of Finance says that it intends to submit a new version of the government’s proposal to the opinion round on Friday, which does not deal with Yle.

HS did not reach the leader of the Yle working group from Matias Martti (kok) on Thursday evening to comment on the matter.

of all About general surgeries the intention is to get a solution in the working group led by Marttinen at the beginning of next week.

According to HS data Marttinen has presented a compromise proposal, which, according to HS sources, has initially been suitable for people other than basic Finns. Basic Finns wants to cut Yle more than others.

The working group was supposed to come up with a solution already in May, but the deadline was extended to the end of June.

Correction 4.7. 21:17: Updated news throughout. The news first reported that the Ministry of Finance would have submitted a draft of the government’s proposal to the opinion round on Thursday, in which the value added tax rate on financing received by Yleisradio oy from the state television and radio fund will be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent. However, the work of the Yle parliamentary working group was still in progress on Thursday.