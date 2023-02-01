Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Public Radio | Merja Ylä-Anttila is a habitual quitter, and now many parties have taken Yle’s cuts as their election promise.

February 1, 2023
Yle has been accused of lack of transparency, inefficiency and bloated size. Now CEO Merja Ylä-Anttila tells what it’s like to be at the heart of the election debate.

From above you must not cut, because if you cut, Little Second will go! You specifically have to cut from the top, because se on Pillupäiväkirjoja tuottava ideologialaitos! Yle is a market disruptor! Yle is not a market disruptor!

More than half a billion euros a year!

Public institutions speak during elections, as they should. Voters pay for their operation.

