Governor-elect is accused of abuse of power and prohibited conduct for public agents in Ceperj and Uerj contractions

The Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro asked for the impeachment of the elected governor’s plate Claudio Castro (PL) and vice-president Thiago Pampolha (União Brasil) on Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) for abuse of political power and conduct prohibited by a public agent.

The slate is investigated for embezzlement of resources in hiring for Ceperj (State Center Foundation for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants of Rio) and in Uerj programs (State University of Rio de Janeiro). Here’s the full of the action (2.8 MB).

The complaint sent to the TRE-RJ (Rio Regional Electoral Court) also calls for the impeachment of the elected state deputy Rodrigo Bacellar (PL), current State Secretary of Government of Rio. Another 9 people were also mentioned in the process, 5 of which were secretaries or former secretaries who worked for Cláudio Castro’s government.

There is a request for the annulment of registrations or diplomas of elected and non-elected, requests for ineligibility for 8 years of those investigated and application of the maximum fine established in the electoral legislation.

Here is the list of those accused by the Rio Electoral Prosecutor’s Office:

Cláudio Castro, governor-elect of Rio;

Thiago Pampolha, vice-governor-elect of Rio;

Rodrigo Bacellar, elected state deputy;

Danielle Christian Ribeiro, Secretary of Culture of the State;

Patrique Welber, Secretary of Labor and Income;

Allan Borges, Undersecretary for Housing;

Gutemberg da Fonseca (PL), former Secretary of Sports;

Max Lemos (Pros), former Secretary of Infrastructure and Works;

Léo Vieira (PSC), former Secretary of Consumer Protection;

Bernardo Rossi (Solidariedade), former undersecretary for Cities in the Pezão government.

Áureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade), federal deputy; and

Marcus Venissius (Podemos), candidate for federal deputy in 2022.

Cláudio Castro was re-elected governor of Rio in the 2nd round against deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) with 58.69% of the valid votes. Previously, he had been deputy to former governor Wilson Witzel, removed from office by impeachment in 2021.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Rio’s Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office investigates secret payrolls for around 27,000 beneficiaries at Ceperj (Rio de Janeiro State Center for Statistics, Research and Training) and another 18,000 at Uerj.

The government of Rio would have carried out the hiring without a public tender and disrespecting transparency rules, also failing to comply with hiring prohibitions in an election year.

According to the complaint, the irregularities would have been made with proceeds from the Cedae (Rio de Janeiro State Water and Sewage Company) auction.

Diversions would involve Ceperj programs “Gift Sport”🇧🇷 “Worker’s House”🇧🇷“RJ for All” and “Culture for All”🇧🇷 At Uerj, one of the projects with deviations would be the “Social Observatory of Operation Present Security”🇧🇷

In a note, the coalition of the ticket elected for the government of Rio said that it will provide clarification to the Justice to “prove the suitable conduct” of the politicians.

“Governor Cláudio Castro and vice-governor-elect, Thiago Pampolha, are sure that all points raised will be answered in order to confirm the smoothness of the ticket in the electoral process”says the statement.