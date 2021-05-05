The alleged author of the right-wing extremist “NSU 2.0” threat letter is in custody. We report on the press conference of the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office in the news ticker.

+++ 4.30 p.m .: According to the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office, the “NSU 2.0” investigations have by no means been completed. “There are other unanswered questions,” emphasized Albrecht Schreiber, the head of the authority. Questions such as: How could the accused obtain data with the addresses of his victims? Did he get any help? That still has to be investigated: “We are not finished,” reports Schreiber.

According to Hanspeter Mener, head of the “NSU 2.0” investigation, according to the “current state of knowledge” nothing suggests that the police were involved in the threatening letters.

+++ 16.13 p.m .: After the press conference on the “NSU 2.0” case, many questions remain unanswered. The left-wing parliamentary group in Hessen published a statement on Twitter together with recipients of the threatening letters. You ask yourself how the suspect could get data from police computers in Frankfurt am Main, Wiesbaden, Hamburg and Berlin as well as an address that was blocked in the population register. The arrest is a “chance to clarify the background and possible support structures as well as the open questions that are still in the room.”

+++ 3 p.m .: The public prosecutor sees no connection between the right-wing extremist chat groups and the “NSU 2.0” case. When the accused was arrested in his apartment, various data carriers and a weapon were found.

“NSU 2.0”: Head of the LKAs investigation rejects the guilt of the Hessian police

+++ 2:50 p.m .: Albrecht Schreiber, Chief Public Prosecutor Frankfurt, thanks Hanspeter Mener, head of the investigation of the LKAs, and the police officers. Threats to those affected should now stop. Head of investigation Mener declares “pending suspicion” against the Hessian police could not be confirmed.

+++ 14.25 p.m .: The Left Party leader Janine Wissler, who was also affected by the “NSU 2.0” threats, does not believe in a lone perpetrator. “In the vast majority of cases there is a network, a support structure, at least an exchange or networking via the Internet,” said Wissler in a conversation with the ARD “night magazine” on Tuesday. These connections now need to be cleared up.

+++ 2 p.m .: The press conference of the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office on the arrest in the “NSU 2.0” case is due to begin at 2 pm. Many questions are still open.

“NSU 2.0”: Suspect is in custody

First report from Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, 1:15 p.m .: – After the suspected author of the right-wing extremist “NSU 2.0” threat * was arrested, the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office will comment on the case again on Wednesday (2 p.m.). A 53-year-old man was arrested in Berlin on Monday evening. The 53-year-old is suspected of having sent a series of threatening letters nationwide with inciting and insulting content since August 2018. He is in custody.

In the context of the “NSU 2.0” threatening letters, some questions remain unanswered. Who is the 53 year old? Is he a lone perpetrator or part of a right-wing structure that also includes the police?

The letters were signed with “NSU 2.0” in reference to the series of murders by the right-wing extremist terrorist cell National Socialist Underground (NSU). According to the assessment of the investigation team, it is obvious that the man on the phone pretended to be an employee of the authorities in order to ask various police stations about non-public personal data for the threatening letters. However, the question remains to what extent the man may have leaked information from the police.

“NSU 2.0”: Threats almost always went to public figures

Most of the threatening letters were received by public figures. These include the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, who represented families of victims in the Munich trial of the NSU murders. Cabaret artist Idil Baydar and today’s Left Party leader Janine Wissler were also affected.

To get on the trail of the 53-year-old, searches were carried out on right-wing populist platforms and forums. The investigators noticed a user in the “PI News” forum, whose contributions were similar in form and style to threatening letters. A linguistic analysis by the BKA corroborated the suspicion. According to this, a user profile is said to have played an important role on a chess platform. There was a profile with the same name on “PI News”, whose users used the same cartoon character as their profile picture.

With the help of the IP address and verbal insults in the chess platform’s chat, additional profiles could be determined and a reference to Berlin derived from the comments. In response to inquiries from the operator of the chess platform and from communication providers, an identification and subsequent arrest could be made possible.

“NSU 2.0”: Suspects were already known to the police for right-wing crimes

The 53-year-old is said to have threatened a lawyer in Würzburg by phone even before the “NSU 2.0” series in 2017, the investigation team suspects. “The background to the threat was probably the representation of a Syrian refugee by this lawyer.” His client was attacked in 2015 after a “media-effective selfie” with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in a refugee home.

According to previous findings, Interior Minister Beuth sees the Hessian police exonerated: “According to what we know today, a Hessian police officer was never responsible for the ‘NSU 2.0’ threatening mail series.” A spokeswoman for the Frankfurt public prosecutor said the investigation into the illegal data queries Hessian police computers went on. A reference of the man to Hessen is currently not known.

The suspect was already known to the investigation team from past, sometimes right-wing, criminal offenses. In 1992 he posed as a criminal investigator, whereupon he was later convicted of presumption of office. The suspect is being investigated on grounds of suspicion of sedition, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, the threat and the insult, among other things. (David Suárez Caspar with dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.