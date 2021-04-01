The procedure has been initiated: the former CDU member Nikolas Löbel is being investigated for breach of trust – but not for the reason for which he resigned.

Mannheim – The Mannheim public prosecutor has initiated an investigation against former CDU member of the Bundestag Nikolas Löbel, among other things for breach of trust.

The authority announced on Wednesday that “in connection with the rental of premises in the office of the CDU district association Mannheim, the remuneration of staff and a GmbH attributable to the accused, there is an initial suspicion for the commission of several crimes”.

Mask affair in the Union: Investigators see no initial suspicion against Löbel

The Stuttgart Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, sees no initial suspicion with regard to the alleged corruptibility of mandate holders in the procurement of corona masks.

The mask affair involved, among other things, commissions of around 250,000 euros for Löbel’s company. She is said to have collected the money because she brokered purchase contracts for corona protective masks between a Baden-Württemberg supplier and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. After severe criticism of this business, Löbel resigned from the CDU and also withdrew from parliament.

Coalition factions agree on new transparency rules for MPs

After the scandals over lucrative mask deals, the coalition factions agreed on stricter transparency rules for MPs last Friday. Far-reaching disclosure obligations are to be introduced for income from secondary activities and company investments, such as the news agency AFP learned from coalition circles.

The background to this is the scandal surrounding commission payments in mask business and lobbying activities, which is currently shaking the CDU and CSU. In addition to Löbel, the MPs Georg Nüßlein, Mark Hauptmann and Tobias Zech resigned from their offices. The SPD had long been calling for stricter disclosure rules, but the Union was skeptical for a long time. (AFP / dpa / frs)