The grazing light over the copper plates on the wall in the Parquet General’s building is beautiful, but greasy fingerprints can be seen on the metal. And so Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer is scrubbing angrily with a cloth before taking a picture: “Otherwise it’s a shame”, she laughs.

Van Boetzelaer likes to keep control. Where possible, the leader of the MH17 investigation is spontaneous, with difficult questions she is concentrated.

Digna van Boetzelaer (57) had actually wanted to become a ballet dancer, but was told when she was sixteen that she would never make it to the top. The failed dance career was followed by a glittering career at the Public Prosecution Service (OM). Van Boetzelaer sued Frans van Anraat, who supplied poison gas to Saddam Hussein; she did business against terrorist Samir A. van de Hofstadgroep and against top criminal Willem Holleeder. Since 2018, she has been leading the criminal investigation into the downing of flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, in which all 298 on board were killed.

Six years of international investigation by hundreds of detectives from five countries culminated in a mega-trial that last week, on session day 49, was due to the prosecution of the Public Prosecution Service and the life sentence against the suspects Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Chartshenko. .

The four suspects were not among them. Digna van Boetzelaer did, she was seated in the back of room D of the Schiphol Judicial Complex. As the leader of the team of six prosecutors, she does not have to speak in the case herself. However, she has not missed a hearing day.

While you were reading the sentence, you seemed nervous.

“Of course I’m keeping all the wires together in my head.”

Why? Everything was written down, it just needed to be read aloud.

“That’s right, but it has to go well at that moment, including showing maps and video material.”

You have no influence on that, in the back of the room.

“Sometimes I think: I’m wasting my time there. But that is not true. Once I was not there for a moment, then one of the officers said: ‘I missed you.’ You are a kind of anchor point.”

You’ve run so many major criminal cases. What makes this different from a case like the one against Holleeder?

“We have never done such a case in the Netherlands. You are in a glass house, because the whole world is watching. Nothing can go wrong.”

She lets a silence fall.

“In addition, I myself raised my hand for this case. I was deputy chief officer in Amsterdam in 2018, I was on leave because my father had passed away. When I opened my laptop again, this vacancy came along. Actually, it was a crazy step. But I thought: this is so special, I want this.”

You could have been a senior officer now.

“My idea was: if I do this, I will do this to the end. You commit to this case and all those next of kin.”

This autumn, more than a hundred of those relatives made use of their right to speak. That was unique in Dutch legal history. It also meant three weeks of heartbreaking suffering in court. Did that make sense?

“Yes, I strongly believe in that. We also spent a lot of time explaining to the next of kin about their rights. The first time we also had to explain that if you are going to write or say something, it is good to limit yourself in time. I thought that was a complicated message. How can you say to someone: you must reduce such great sorrow to ten minutes or fifteen minutes? But I always thought the stories were special. And it was often said by relatives that it was important for the grieving process to be able to tell the story. It may sound important, but you felt the importance of the rule of law there. The fact that such a process can be conducted, and that everyone’s rights are treated carefully. I thought: this matters. Regardless of the outcome.”

When you looked back on your failed ballet career in a 1993 documentary, you drew a comparison between dance and law. ‘Codes and rituals play a role in both fields, and action is taken,’ you said, and: ‘It is a kind of circus after all.’

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘circus’ now, but I still stand by the first part of the quote. During the session there are rituals, and they have their value. And such a session is also a performance. You have a story to tell and it should be delivered. In the case of MH17, that was: we researched very precisely what happened, reconstructed the exact route taken from the Russian border by the Boek missile that brought down MH17. We wanted to tell that in a way that people could understand. So take into account how long you talk, ensure variety, use your image. I’ve always been annoyed by officers who speak for themselves. You are dealing with an audience!”

Wouldn’t you rather have read that sentence yourself?

“Oh no, no. Not at all. My strength lies in making people function better, making sure that the team works well together, no matter how different people are.”

I thought the prosecution was ‘one and indivisible’.

“Outwardly we are ‘one and indivisible’, but internally we have to agree with each other. That was of course a challenge, with six prosecutors. Normally the case officer can decide everything on his own.”

What difficult choices were there?

“For example, the penalty. You might think: it made sense, but it wasn’t. We have really discussed that several times.”

Some officers didn’t think life was a good idea?

“Nobody said it wasn’t a good idea. But the question has been discussed: why would you come to this? It didn’t happen overnight. When we thought together, this is it, we invited a number of experts from different backgrounds, such as international crimes, and explained where we stood. The experts have asked questions. Then we discussed again. Then we were out.”

“Ultimately, the seriousness of the consequences was important in the consideration. We also talked for a long time about the impact that the disaster should have in a war.”

According to you, it does not matter whether MH17 was accidentally shot down. The suspects were not allowed to use any form of violence, as they were not soldiers. But that’s how the suspects Girkin and Doebinski see themselves.

“Yes.”

They do not consider themselves criminals, but heroes.

“I think in many terrorism cases the perpetrators see themselves as someone who does something for a good cause.”

The suspects themselves are not present. Have you tried to picture them?

“Of course, you read the file, you make a picture of someone in your head. But in other cases, I’ve seen you come to trial and a suspect was completely different from what you imagined. So it’s a shame they didn’t come to tell their story. On the other hand, they did what they did. We have passed judgment on their behavior.”

Much was known about this at an early stage. Still, it took six years before there was a case.

“There is a big difference between knowing things and being able to prove something criminally. You can say: that photo of the Boek rocket was online. But then the next question is: who took that photo? Where does he come from? How can I be sure it’s real? Validate, validate, find out, find out, find out: that has been incredibly important.”

Has more been checked than usual?

“Yes. Precisely because of the enormous consequences it has had for the relatives, the enormous sadness, you do not want the process to come to a halt halfway through because we still have to figure things out.”

Investigative collective Bellingcat had already concluded on the basis of open sources that the Book came from Russia before you announced this in a press conference.

“I think it’s fantastic what they do. And the way they get information from open sources has also been very instructive for us.”

Has Bellingcat ever beat you?

“As a research leader, I’m not so into the details that I can say: they were there before.”

The defense has not yet been able to offer much resistance.

„That is also because we consider the alternative scenarios [bijvoorbeeld dat MH17 zou zijn neergeschoten door een gevechtsvliegtuig, red.] also fully explored. We were only told at the last minute that there would be a defense, because Pulatov was assisted by lawyers. We had therefore built it up in such a way that we were, as it were, the defense ourselves.”

Otherwise it would have seemed like a show trial?

“It’s not a show. When the court read from the file and I heard it all again from the judge’s mouth, I thought: yes it has been a good investigation.”

You are still looking for other suspects: the crew of the Book, Russian executives. You recently sent letters to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade in Kursk, which you believe delivered the Boek missile. Did that yield anything?

“I am not going to say anything about that, but the witness calls we made earlier played an important role in the criminal investigation. In fact, it always yielded something.”

So now too?

Van Boetzelaer is silent.

When do you decide that further research is no longer useful?

“This was a last call. At some point, of course, it stops. In the coming year we will put everything in order and then the decision has to be made: is there still a possibility of prosecution or not?”

Is it conceivable that President Putin will ever have to answer for MH17?

“Ultimately, what matters is what criminal evidence you can find for the involvement of individuals, not the involvement of a state. The liability of Russia is at issue in the proceedings of the Netherlands before the European Court of Human Rights.”

Otherwise, the Public Prosecution Service has said a remarkable amount about the bad role of Russia.

“I do not take a position with regard to a country, I have to make do with the facts in a file.”

Do you think Russia will ever extradite the suspects?

“We have the time, don’t we? But locking up the perpetrators was not the only motivation, it is also about finding the truth, a reconstruction of what happened that stands up as evidence in court. Moreover, if you did not tackle this, it would be socially very bad. Then you say as a state: our citizens are outlawed.”

What did you do when you came home after the hearing?

“A lot of apps came in, I’ve been answering them. I drank a glass of wine.”

Just one?

Van Boetzelaer smiles. “Dancer, huh? Always disciplined.”

Is this the most important thing you’ve ever done?

“I’m not looking back yet, because the case isn’t finished yet. But I’ve never had a case with so many next of kin. During all conversations with them you felt that we had added value. It’s nice to think: it matters.”

How important is that ‘matter’ to you?

“When I was told that my body was not built well enough to make it to the dance top, I thought: okay, but I also have a head.”

Who is

Digna Philine van Boetzelaer (1964) was a member of the Van Traa . committee in 1995, who investigated the IRT affair surrounding the police letting batches of drugs through. She worked as a public prosecutor in Amsterdam and The Hague, and at the National and Functional Public Prosecutor’s Office. She was also responsible for a large number of notorious cases, from the real estate fraud and the Libor affair to the delivery of poison gas to Iraq and of Samir A. and the Hofstad group to the liquidation case against Willem Holleeder. Today she is Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor at the National Public Prosecutor’s Office and team leader MH17.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021