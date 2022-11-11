Home page politics

It could be very tight for Erdogan in the next election. A prison sentence is now being demanded against one of his greatest opponents, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Munich – There should be new elections in Turkey by June 2023 at the latest. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and those around him are deeply concerned. Because of the difficult economic situation and the growing resentment about the uncontrolled influx of refugees, there is a risk of defeat. Erdogan still wants to run again.

Although no opponent has yet been chosen, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is considered a possible, strong candidate. A prison sentence has now been demanded against the prominent politician from the CHP party. Imamoglu commented on the procedure and spoke of a “shame”.

Jail sentence for Erdogan opponent Imamoglu? Process for allegedly insulting employees

In the trial against Imamoglu, the public prosecutor’s office has demanded a prison sentence of at least 15 months. As Imamoglu’s lawyer Kemal Polat announced, the public prosecutor’s office requested a sentence of one year and three months to four years and one month. For the politician of the opposition CHP, the prison sentence would be linked to a political ban.

The 52-year-old won the mayoral election in Istanbul in 2019. Imamoglu is accused of insulting employees of the highest electoral authority YSK and above all its ex-boss Sadi Güven as “idiots”. The background to this was the cancellation of the election of March 31, 2019. Erdogan and his Islamic conservative AKP had complained about election fraud, which is why the election was repeated on June 23.

However, the effect the government was hoping for did not materialize: Imamoglu triumphed over AKP candidate Binali Yildirim by an even greater margin. The election of the politician from the social-democratic CHP and the loss of Istanbul and Ankara to the opposition were painful defeats for Erdogan and his party. The two major cities are often seen as a kind of projection of Turkey’s overall political picture.

Erdogan opponent Imamoglu: Public prosecutor demands arrest – “surprising and sad, tragicomic”

Before the trial, Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu spoke on Fox TV. He didn’t deny using the word “idiot”. However, it was not addressed to YSK employees. He only countered someone who had previously called him an “idiot”. This means Erdogan’s confidante and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. “I am now turning to the idiot who is complaining to Europe about Turkey,” said the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet quoted the Home Secretary from a speech in 2019. At the time of Soylu’s words, Imamoglu was in France for various Europe meetings.

The CHP politician and Imamoglu lawyer Gökhan Günaydin told the Turkish edition of the British broadcaster BBC that the judge had also recognized that the words were not directed against YSK officials. The CHP is therefore questioning the basis of the process. Imamoglu himself on Fox TV described the fact that the judge was still demanding a prison sentence as “surprising and sad”.

“I have not the slightest fear or concern about this procedure, but I feel shame,” Imamoglu added to his statements. “It’s like a joke, it’s a tragi-comic situation,” continued Imamoglu. He doesn’t care about the process and wants to “trust the high judiciary of this country despite everything”. The CHP politician also made it clear that he actually expected an acquittal and an end to the proceedings. (bb/dpa)