The Public Prosecution Service is demanding a prison sentence of thirty years against Veysel Ü., the man who shot dead two brothers in a crowded McDonald’s in Zwolle last year. This was reported by the ANP news agency on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Ü. had met with the brothers at the McDonald’s at the end of March 2022 to discuss a conflict surrounding a large investment in Turkish real estate. Ü shot in the middle of the restaurant. Ali (57) and Hüseyin (62) were killed at close range with eleven bullets. Both brothers died at the scene. This caused great panic in the McDonald’s, which was full of visitors around 6 p.m.

Five hours after the shooting, Ü. turned himself in at the police station in Deventer. According to you. he was extorted and threatened by a relative of the two brothers. The precise motive remains unclear to the Public Prosecution Service, but according to the officer this does not matter because the murder was a well-considered decision. The officer does not consider a life sentence necessary, because the suspect has expressed remorse and the risk of recurrence is not estimated to be high.

