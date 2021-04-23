The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, that everyone who knows about the occurrence of a crime must report it.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 37 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which stipulates: “Whoever knows that a crime has occurred, the public prosecution may file a lawsuit on it without a complaint or request that it notify the Public Prosecution or one of the judicial officers about it.”

The Public Prosecution noted that Article 38 of the same law decided that “everyone who is a public official or assigned to a public service during the performance of his work or due to his performance of a crime that the Public Prosecution may file a case for without a complaint or a request must report it immediately to the prosecution. The public or the closest judicial arrest officer. ”

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Attorney’s continuous campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.