The Public Prosecution Service will prosecute former Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd for “non-official corruption and forgery”. That's what the Public Prosecution Service made announced on Tuesday. The investigation into Van Eerd has not yet been fully completed and he may still be prosecuted for money laundering, the Public Prosecution Service said.

In 2022, Van Eerd was arrested as a suspect in a major money laundering investigation. Eight others were also arrested by police. At the time, the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) and the police searched his house. Hundreds of thousands of euros in cash were found there, it wrote Financial Daily in November of that year. He was held for five days for questioning. Van Eerd previously resigned from his position as CEO of the supermarket group.

A 59-year-old man, the main suspect in the investigation, is also charged. The Public Prosecution Service suspects him of “directing tax fraud committed by his legal entity.” In a statement, the Public Prosecution Service reports that the main suspect is not the only one who has acted criminally. The first hearing in the case against the two summoned men, of which Van Eerd is one, will take place in September of this year.

