The Public Prosecution Service warned the Erasmus MC earlier this year about Fouad L., the man who was arrested on Thursday as the main suspect in the shootings in Rotterdam. That writes the NOS. In an email, the Public Prosecution Service points out that L. “has come into contact with the police and the judiciary several times, which has also led to a conviction by the court in Rotterdam.”

The reason for sending the email is the possible award of a diploma as a primary doctor by the Erasmus MC to L. The letter shows that the suspect had to be arrested in January of this year because he had abused a dog to such an extent that it caused his injuries. had to be operated on. In 2021, L. allegedly abused rabbits and a pigeon in his garden. Some of these animals had to be put down. The suspect was convicted of this at the time and received 40 hours of community service.

Also read: Suddenly Rotterdam experiences a ‘jet black afternoon’ with three deaths and a hospital full of panic



‘Psychotic behavior’

The letter and court documents from which NOS quotes also speak of “worrying behavior” of L. For example, he is said to exhibit “psychotic behavior”. The Public Prosecution Service also indicates that it has found images on L.’s phone of people being killed with “knife stabbings”. Nazi and right-wing extremist images were also found.

“I assume that this contributes to your decision as to whether the person concerned is eligible for the basic medical diploma,” the Public Prosecution Service continues. It is now clear that the suspect was indeed registered as a student at Erasmus University. It is not clear whether he did not receive his diploma because of the letter from the Public Prosecution Service.

4chan

L. posted the letter from the Public Prosecution Service himself on the internet forum 4Chan, NOS reports. L. also wrote that he had been “sabotaged” by his education. Earlier on Thursday, the police reported that the suspect appeared to be looking specifically for the 43-year-old teacher who died in the second shooting in the Erasmus MC training center.

On the internet forum, L. also writes about a neighbor who had filmed his animal abuse. The 39-year-old woman who died in the shooting on Thursday is said to have previously filed a report against L. for animal abuse. She lived down the street from the 32-year-old man.