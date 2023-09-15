Traffic fines become more expensive every year. This must stop, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

Driving too fast. Driving through a red light. Not wearing a seat belt. These are all violations that can cost you dearly today. It’s really bad if you do it unconsciously. For example, hold the orange light for a while and the light changes to red. Oops..

It has actually become a kind of tradition that Dutch traffic fines become more expensive again on January 1. The government uses the fines to close the budget. In the wake of corona and all the expenditure of the current outgoing and previous cabinets, billions will again be needed in the coming years. You can be sure that the fine amounts will continue to increase.

And now it’s over! That is not Arjen Lubach in the funny section of his TV show, but the Public Prosecution Service. According to the AD the Public Prosecution Service says that the increasingly expensive traffic fines must come to an end. It is now the case that minor traffic violations are fined just as heavily as a serious criminal case.

Assault vs illegal parking

Example. A fine of 400 euros can be imposed for assaulting a person. But parking in a disabled parking space without a disabled card will cost you a fine of 440 euros. Which offense carries more weight? Traffic fines are now increasing so rapidly that there is a skew in terms of criminal offenses such as assault.

The Public Prosecution Service goes even further. Instead of putting a stop to rising traffic fines, the government agency is advocating lowering traffic fines. The fine amount for matters such as a speeding violation or not using hands-free calling should be reduced by 30 percent, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

It is not only the uneven growth in fines that is a reason for the Public Prosecution Service to sound the alarm. Support is also at stake. Judges and police officers can more often give a warning than actually issue a fine. Because, for example, they think that a 440 euro fine for incorrect parking is ridiculous. Especially if something like this happened by accident, putting the car in the wrong parking space can happen to anyone. While abusing a person is not so innocent.

2024: +10%

Will the next cabinet respond to the Public Prosecution Service’s call? Certainly not the outgoing cabinet. On January 1, 2024, traffic fines will increase by another 10 percent. Accidental parking in a disabled spot is then possible 484 euros going to cost. Everything to get that budget done…

