The Public Prosecution Service has expanded the charges against the suspect in the case involving television maker Tim Hofman. The Public Prosecution Service suspects him of attempted murder of Hofman with terrorist intent. The public prosecutor said this on Wednesday during an interim hearing in the case against 42-year-old Chris T. from Breda. The suspect was not present, nor was Hofman.
