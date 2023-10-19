The Public Prosecution Service will investigate whether chemical company Chemours in Dordrecht is guilty of criminal offenses in the emission of PFAS in the Dordrecht region. The reason is, among other things, the declaration of about four thousand people. Lawyer Bénédicte Ficq, who filed the complaint, calls it a ‘great and justified decision’.
