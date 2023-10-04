The Public Prosecution Service acted unlawfully by cooperating with the documentary Nederland Fraudeland, about the well-known sushi chain Sumo, and must therefore pay compensation. The Rotterdam court reached this decision on Wednesday in a civil procedure initiated by two former co-owners of Sumo.
Domestic editorial
