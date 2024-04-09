The case surrounding Frits van Eerd continues: the former Jumbo CEO is being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service.

Jumbo has had to do without a top executive from the Van Eerd family for about two years now. Frits Van Eerd, who was there at the time, resigned his position when it became clear that he was involved in a money laundering scandal. Even though he was detained for a few days at the time, resigning from the position was purely to avoid controversy as a company director. There was no investigation into Van Eerd's official involvement. Until now.

Frits van Eerd continued

Well, the involvement of Frits van Eerd in the case is enough for the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute. And for non-official corruption and forgery. There is still the possibility that money laundering will also be added, but that investigation is still ongoing. It is clear that the partnership between Van Eerd and a motocross rider was not pure coffee.

Theo E. main suspect

Now that we are talking about Van Eerd's companion: Theo E. is clearly identified by the Public Prosecution Service as the main suspect. He is charged with the same crimes, plus committing tax fraud. Four other suspects receive a criminal order, where the sentence is determined without a judge in between. This is because this foursome, although involved, played a smaller role in the case than Van Eerd and E.

The first hearing in the case involving E. and Van E. will be on September 16, 2024. The case will therefore still be ongoing, but Frits van Eerd's return to the top at Jumbo is highly unlikely. Especially if it also has to hum.

This article OM prosecutes Frits van Eerd for corruption and more first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Public #Prosecution #Service #prosecutes #Frits #van #Eerd #corruption