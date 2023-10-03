Fruit tradeThe Public Prosecution Service will pay compensation to more than a hundred victims in the extortion case surrounding the fruit trader De Groot from Hedel. Exactly how much is not disclosed. Due to a lapse by the judiciary, their address details ended up in the wrong hands.
Pim Dikkers
