The Public Prosecution Service must stop prosecuting a 48-year-old man who is suspected of having had sex with a minor within the Jehovah’s Witness community. The court of Zwolle has the OM on Tuesday declared inadmissiblebecause justice has used confidential information after searches of the headquarters of the strict religious community.

In 2018, the judiciary conducted a raid following reports of sexual abuse from nine former members. This happened at the headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Emmen, so-called Kingdom Halls in Assen and Dordrecht and in the homes of three members of the community. In addition, the OM had seized documents from elders that may have been used in ‘judicial committees’ – an internal legal system where members can confess their sins.

Elders can then determine a punishment according to the religious rules of the community. These members are very experienced and have a high ranking because they have invested a lot of time and energy in, for example, Bible studies or recruiting new Jehovah’s Witnesses. They also offer “spiritual care.”

Exceptional cases

After the judiciary confiscated the documents, the Jehovah’s Witnesses appealed. According to the community, these were confidential documents that fall under legal privilege. The Supreme Court gave the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2021 right: in “exceptional cases” elders may be “classified as belonging to the clergy.” In that case, the documents fall under the legal privilege, as also applies to confidential documents of doctors, for example.

The conversations with elders were on a confidential basis, the judges said. The Public Prosecution Service has previously removed documents from the file, but the court in Zwolle ruled that confidential information was still used. This concerns, for example, elaborations of tapped conversations with elders, or letters from a suspect.

Justice may not use the documents in the case against the 48-year-old man from Assen. Therefore, it must cease its prosecution. The man is suspected in a case of sexual abuse in 2016 of a child victim at the time. The Justice Department was not available for comment on Tuesday; it is unclear whether the Public Prosecution Service will appeal against the ruling.