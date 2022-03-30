In recent years, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) has prosecuted more often for insults, incitement, threats and violence against people with a public task. This is apparent from its first figures for 2021. That year was characterized by ‘more social unrest and declining confidence in government action’. Also striking is the increase in the number of new criminal cases against young people for (attempted) manslaughter or murder.

The number of cases for insult increased by 6 percent compared to 2020 and 9 percent compared to 2019, according to these first figures for 2021 from the Public Prosecution Service. The number of times someone was also prosecuted for threat increased by 8 percent from 2020, and 29 percent from 2019. In addition, 254 times a suspect was prosecuted for sedition last year, compared to 111 in 2020 and 43 in 2019.

The OM also indicates that things got out of hand more often, in addition to the curfew riots in January last year in Eindhoven and the riots in Rotterdam after a protest against the corona policy in November last year. More than 1,200 people were identified as suspects for resisting police and 1,046 for assault. The number of serious assault cases doubled in two years to 134, according to the Public Prosecution Service, and the number of suspicions of open violence doubled to 131. In most cases, the aggression was aimed at the police, special investigating officers or other officials. The increase was highest in The Hague; 40 percent more than before the corona pandemic in 2019.

The number of criminal cases against young people suspected of committing a serious violent crime or homicide increased again in 2021, the Public Prosecution Service further indicates. This also indicates that the figures show that a suspect is increasingly carrying a weapon, usually a stab weapon.

minors

The number of underage suspects of (attempted) murder tripled in a year and increased from 26 to 76 people. The number of young adult suspects of (attempted) murder also increased, from 64 to 81. In the latter group there is also a significant increase in the number of cases in which someone actually died.

The number of criminal cases against a minor suspect for (attempted) manslaughter increased to 198 in 2021, from 190 in 2020. 266 criminal cases involving a young adult suspect were also registered for (attempted) manslaughter. In 2020, this still involved 223 suspects.