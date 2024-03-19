The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is busy with the prosecution against Gianni de W., the man who captured 172 girls with nude photos that he managed to talk out of them. Justice again mentions how De W. behaved like a tyrant and threatened to distribute forced sex videos if a girl did not respond quickly: 'Hello, stop ignoring me. There goes the first video. You are exposed. I'm completely done with you'. The sentencing will follow later this afternoon.

