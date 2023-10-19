The Public Prosecution Service on Thursday demanded 120 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of two months against a 39-year-old man from Amersfoort, who allegedly made a pornographic deepfake video of WNL presenter Welmoed Sijtsma. He posted the video on a website for such videos.
