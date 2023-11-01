The Public Prosecution Service demanded a six-year prison sentence on Wednesday against 44-year-old former soldier Sil A. on suspicion of drug and arms trafficking. This was reported by the ANP news agency on Wednesday. The Public Prosecution Service also states that the soldier has violated his official secrecy by sharing secret information about the working methods of commandos.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the sergeant major of the Commando Troops tried to trade a large quantity of weapons by posing as an arms broker: 250 assault rifles, 250 pistols and 570 machine guns. According to the public prosecutor, it does not matter that the arms deal ultimately did not go through. In addition, A. is said to have been involved in the smuggling of 260 kilos of cocaine to Copenhagen.

In the sentence demand, the Public Prosecution Service takes into account that A. fulfills “an example function” as a soldier. A. was part of the mysterious ‘102 company’ of the Commando Troops Corps. This is a new team that focuses on special operations in enemy territory. “He occupies a confidential position within the Commando Troops Corps. And he has information that affects state security. His arrest caused a shock within defense, where he is considered an expert.”

