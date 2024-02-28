The Public Prosecution Service will prosecute criminal lawyer Inez Weski for participating in a criminal organization and passing on information to and from top criminal Ridouan Taghi. The deputy chief officer, Janneke de Smet, announced this on Tuesday evening News hour. In the Marengo trial, Taghi was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.

In 2022, the Public Prosecution Service gained access to an encrypted messaging service often used by criminals, which would have led to Weski's suspicion. She was arrested in April 2023. It is unclear what evidence the justice department has against the criminal lawyer. In June, Weski was released from pre-trial detention, but was suspended.

