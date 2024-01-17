The Public Prosecution Service has sent new information about the Marengo criminal case to the court. This means that the verdict in the criminal case against Ridouan Taghi, among others, may be postponed. The Amsterdam court announced that it is currently assessing the consequences of the new information.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
10:56
