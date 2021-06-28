INTERVIEWAnyone convicted after 1 July will no longer automatically receive a third of their prison sentence, but a maximum of two years. Public Prosecution Service CEO Rinus Otte speaks about the consequences of that revolution for his organization and the too high expectations of resocialisation: “People are not stuck because of their sweaty feet.”











Attorney General Rinus Otte (60) of the Public Prosecution Service is facing an intensive period. With the introduction of the new law, not only will the judiciary change, the Public Prosecution Service will also have a major task. That has to decide whether a detainee is eligible for parole, whereby he or she will return to society under certain conditions.

These are the consequences of the new Conditional Release Act, which will take effect on 1 July. A law that, according to Minister Sander Dekker, is more just and responds more to the call from society for stricter punishments. “Citizens don’t understand that someone gets a cell discount as a gift,” he previously explained.

And yet that cell discount is necessary for longer sentences, argues Otte. “Otherwise, a convict will return to society raw from the cell. So there is always a phase needed to build that bridge again, especially with detainees who have been in prison for a long time. That phase is the conditional release.”

Responsibility

The law also states that prisoners must actively work on their rehabilitation in order to be eligible for the maximum two-year penalty. Which party should decide on this was a hot topic during the drafting of the law. “Abroad you have execution judges for that, but we don’t have them in the Netherlands. The Ministry of Justice and Security thought it could not be unbiased. Then the Public Prosecution Service came into the picture, because of the magistrate, independent role we have in criminal law.”

That idea was not immediately embraced by the Public Prosecution Service. “Since 2010, we thought we would get rid of the execution of sentences completely. That’s why we doubted it for a long time. We said yes anyway, because if you’re a magistrate, you shouldn’t evade that responsibility. After all, we also have extensive experience with these kinds of decisions. If it has to be, then it has to be.”

Rinus Otte explains below why he prefers not to speak of resocialisation. “In the past, the word was often used that we should ‘resocialize’ prisoners. That is of course a naive, somewhat romantic thought, because many people did not go to prison socially. It’s better to talk about reintegration.”