The State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed – through a tweet that it posted on its accounts on social media … that reporting infection with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” is mandatory.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Articles 32 and 33 of Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 in the matter of combating communicable diseases, which stipulated that the injured person, upon knowledge of his infection with one of the diseases listed in Table No. 1 attached to this law, and those in contact with it, must go to the Ministry Or the health authority to receive treatment, advice, and awareness of the dangers of infection and ways of transmitting the infection. Also, when the injured person knows that he has a disease listed in Table No. 1 attached to this law, adhere to preventive measures, implement prescriptions and adhere to the instructions given to him, in order to prevent the infection from being transmitted to others .

Whoever violates this will be punished according to Article 38 of the same law, with imprisonment and a fine of not less than ten thousand dirhams and not exceeding fifty thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to enhance the legal culture among all members of society and raise awareness and address the Corona pandemic.





