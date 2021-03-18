Today, the State Prosecutor’s Office published a legal tweet on its social media accounts, clarifying the punishment for coercing others to use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 45 bis Clause 5 of Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 in the matter of combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, whoever compels others to abuse narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances shall be punished with life imprisonment.

The State Prosecutor pointed out that combating drugs is a societal responsibility, stressing the importance of enhancing awareness and education in the community, and cooperating and joining hands with all competent authorities to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

It is worth noting that the publication of these tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

