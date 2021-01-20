Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The State Prosecutor’s Office made clear, through a video material that it published yesterday on its social media accounts “@uae_pp,” the crimes of using the information network to access credit card data.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 12 of Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, which stipulated that any person who unlawfully communicates through the use of an information network or an electronic information system or any of these is punishable by imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties. Means of information technology, into credit or electronic numbers or data, bank account numbers or data, or any of the electronic payment methods.

She added: The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine not less than one hundred thousand dirhams and not in excess of three hundred thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties, if this is intended to use data and numbers to obtain money from others, or to benefit from the services provided by it. If he achieves from this to seize money owned by others for himself or for others, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine not less than two hundred thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams or either of these two penalties. Whoever publishes or re-publishes credit or electronic credit card numbers or data, bank account numbers or data belonging to others, or any other means of electronic payment, shall be punished by the same penalty stipulated in the previous paragraph.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.