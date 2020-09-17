On privatization in Indian Railways, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, said on Thursday that it will benefit everyone. On public-private partnership in passenger train operations, he said that modernization of Indian Railways is a win-win situation for everyone. Quality train services, new technology and value added services will enhance the user experience.

Amitabh Kant said, “This will be the first of its kind initiative in the country where private companies will provide modern technology and operate trains for passenger business using the infrastructure of Indian Railways.” He said that the private sector investment that we are looking at, it is worth 30 thousand crores.

The CEO of NITI Aayog said that the applications have already been called and the last date for this is October 7, 2020. We are confident that there will be investment from around the world for modern railway technology in India.

Kant said that it would be exactly the same as when private sector banks came to the country. At that time many private banks entered the banking sector. But this did not mean that State Bank of India was closed. New technology comes from private investment. It will bring competition in the railway sector. This will reduce the rent in the coming time.

Request for quotation has already been floated & due date for applications is 7th Oct, 2020. Very confident that it'll bring in investments in India for modern techonology of Railways, from across the world: NITI Aayog CEO on Public-Pvt Partnership in passenger train operations

On airports like redeveloped railway stations, such as user charge, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that this would be very less. Will happen. He said, ‘The user charge will be nominal. Also, this charge will be applicable only for redevelopment stations. Not all stations are currently being redeveloped. ‘

At the same time, on the question of increase in fares by private companies, VK Yadav said that if there will be competition from bus fares and air fares, then naturally the increase in fares will not be much.